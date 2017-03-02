White Pennsylvania Voters Think Trump Is Doing Just Fine!

It will gratify you to know that white voters in a Pennsylvania suburb think Trump's first two weeks have been a smashing success, as illustrated in this video created by the BBC.

So smashing they couldn't spell "impressive" properly, because apparently they were too overwhelmed by the awesomeness of it all.

But what should frustrate all of us about this video is how many misconceptions are tossed out in the span of just over two minutes.

One person says Trump has already repealed the ACA. That hasn't happened. And then they make excuses for the chaos around its replacement, saying that "Obamacare wasn't perfect either."

"He really is coming through on his promises," immigrant Jen Sloot says. "He's ticking them off, one after the other.

But what about the border wall? Pharmacist John Keenan isn't worried. "I never expected Mexico to give us a check," he said. "I think the mainstream media framed it that way for people, but that is not how I took it to mean.

During campaign rallies, Trump often led off with a call and response sequence where he'd assure his fans they would build a wall.

"We're gonna build a wall. And who's going to pay for it," he'd ask.

"MEXICO," the crowd would shout back.

But somehow this has now become something the "mainstream media has framed."

On the ACA replacement, Sloot admits Trump doesn't yet have a plan in place for replacement.

"He's repealed it and now they need to work on putting something together," she says. "But you know, when Obamacare came in, it was not perfect on Day One either."

Trump has not repealed the Affordable Care Act. He has signed an executive order telling agencies to explore non-enforcement remedies. Congress also has not repealed the Affordable Care Act. The only true thing she said is that the ACA was not perfect on Day One either.

They love that he tweets, too. Transportation worker Tony Columbo went even farther.

"After four years...they'll look back and see what he's done and I think he'll get another four years in office," he predicted.

All of these people are white, live in the suburbs, and also in a Fox News bubble, it appears. They live in an area that Obama won twice, but which flipped for Trump this year. It is unclear as to whether these three were ever Obama voters, however. It does not appear so.

What should concern you about their views is how successfully these first couple of weeks have been spun for people so inclined to believe in him. If they never poke their heads out of the bubble, Trump might indeed get another four years.

If there's another election that could even remotely be considered fair and legal, that is.