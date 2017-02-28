Your Pro-Life Uncle Needs To Know About Scott Pruitt

Do more than watch: Share this info. Share this video.

The Trump administration’s plans for the rich and the rest of us are clear: privatize everything for the benefit of the corporations and his own personal interests and leave everyone else to fight it out for resources and try to get by.

Trump’s Big Game Plan: Privatize and Lord of the Flies



Photo from Lord of The Flies, where children left on a paradisiacal island descend to a savagery as they attempt to govern themselves.

No place is Trump's agenda more clear than his choice of Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Pruitt has a long history of suing the EPA from his post as Attorney General of Oklahoma, challenging regulations that protect the environment. And according to The Guardian (12/8/16), has received more that $300,000 from the Fossil Fuel Industry. His EPA lawsuits just so happen to line up exactly with Koch Industry and other fossil fuel industry priorities.

This past weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Pruitt vowed to roll back environmental regulations "in an aggressive way". He promised structural changes at the agency that would hinder it from its mission. You can watch the video here if you have a strong stomach. Don’t be shocked when you see him being cheered by an appreciative crowd of what must be rubes and/or future accessories to murder.

Let’s be clear, Scott Pruitt promised to let fossil fuel corporations unnecessarily make money by poisoning the air we breathe and the water we drink and by extension the bodies we live in. Trump is helping out by using corporate friendly executive orders, dropping this week, in which he frees power plants to emit an unlimited amount of CO2 into our atmosphere, loosens restrictions on water pollution, and allows coal mining on federal lands. And that, it seems, is just for starters.

Our Poisoner –In-Chief purports to care so deeply about babies and the unborn that he and his administration would take away that most-beloved of co-opted conservative values, personal freedom, from half the population, i.e. women. Yet at the same time he himself signs orders that would poison those very same women and their babies. And then he appoints a man to head the Environmental Protection Agency who would help bring on climate catastrophe and ecological destruction. Those who care about the sanctity of life should take note that in order to be truly pro-life, and protect the unborn, one must, by default, be anti- Scott Pruitt and anti- Trump.

This might be something to bring up at the dinner table now that seeking to maintain politeness by avoiding discussions of politics with those we love is no longer an option. Try to do it with a smile and a sliver of compassion, especially if you are talking to good hearted folks who have been mislead by 25 years of conservative talking points. If after making that point, you are still seated at the table, you may want to throw in the following for good measure:

According to the New York Times, President Trump’s first budget shows he plans to substantially slash funding to the EPA and reappropriate that money to increase military spending. Unless he is going to sink it all into the VA and caring for our veterans, this is not good news. Trump’s big plan is allowing people to be poisoned over here, and killing other people in other ways over there. Where the ‘there’ is remains to be seen.

Julianna Forlano is a writer, speaker and performer who can be heard hosting the one liberal show left on Fox News Radio. She is a professor at The City University of New York at Brooklyn College and runs a coaching business for folks who want to break free of their own personal blocks and experience the grace and beauty of this world.

Twitter: @JuliannaForlano Facebook: JuliannaForlano www.JuliannaForlano.com