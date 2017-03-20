C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Saint Etienne

By Dale Merrill
As Rainer Maria Rilke put it "Spring has returned. The Earth is like a child that knows poems."

As my grandpa put it "There's a difference between the first of spring on the calendar and when the first of spring actually arrives."

All I know is that today marks the vernal equinox and a song for the season is what I wanted to hear. That one from Saint Etienne always works for me.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

