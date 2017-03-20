C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Saint Etienne
As Rainer Maria Rilke put it "Spring has returned. The Earth is like a child that knows poems."
As my grandpa put it "There's a difference between the first of spring on the calendar and when the first of spring actually arrives."
All I know is that today marks the vernal equinox and a song for the season is what I wanted to hear. That one from Saint Etienne always works for me.
What are you listening to tonight?
