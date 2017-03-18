C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: Kung Fury (2015)

Warning: there is graphic, but cartoonish, decapitation in this movie.

This film has everything.

Everything? Really?

Everything.

Vikings?

Yes.

Vikings with machine guns?

Yes.

1985 cell phones?

Yes.

Skateboard car flips?

Yes.

A renegade cop who doesn't play by the rules?

Oh hell yes.

Hitler?

Yep.

Dinosaurs?

Definitely.

Time travel?

Probably more time travel that you can handle, kiddo.

Wow, "Kung Fury" really does have everything!

This is what I'm saying.

Enjoy!

(And check out the Kung Fury website)