Wait, Did Trump Dish Classified Info To Tucker Carlson?

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the HOUSE Intelligence Committee tweeted that when Trump told Tucker Carlson the the CIA was hacked, he could have been acting as a leaker.

That assumes that what Trump said to Carlson was true. Such data would be classified, Donald.

During last night's interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Trump tried to defend his bogus allegations that Obama was wiretapping him. Then he inexplicably made these controversial comments.

Carlson said, "You're in charge of the agencies, every intelligence agency reports to you. Why not immediately go to them..."

It made no sense for Trump not to ask the intelligence agencies if he was being wiretapped. Except that he wasn't reading intelligence reports on that, he was reading Breitbart.com.

And then he couldn't have used it as a smoke screen to fog up his many missteps so far.

Instead, as is his want, he relied on a few reports in the media, including Fox News, to make moronic claims of malfeasance by the former president.

Trump replied with some word salad, saying he didn't want to "violate any strength of an agency. We have enough problems."

And then he said something, that if true is real news and a leaking of classified information..

Trump said, “And by the way, with the CIA, I just want people to know the CIA was hacked and a lot of things taken. That was during the Obama years, that was not during us, that was during the Obama situation.”

Huh? The CIA was hacked?

Adam Schiff was not amused.

.@POTUS appears to have discussed something that, if true & accurate, would be classified. Had it been anyone else he would call it a "leak" pic.twitter.com/XedWH4CTNF — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 16, 2017

Not only did he bash Trump for revealing classified information on cable television, but he painted him as a leaker!

Do you think if Trump played the Lotto, he would use the nuclear codes as his numbers?