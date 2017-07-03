Does Literally Everybody Hate The GOP Health 'Care' Bill?

Does literally everybody hate the Republican health "care" bill? A lot of Republicans apparently do!

Putting together all of the conservative/GOP opposition to the House GOP health-care bill pic.twitter.com/Rk9BYo6snd — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) March 7, 2017

And the clip from Morning Joe above is hilarious. GOP Representative and Freedom Caucus founder (put that on his tombstone, Jesus!) Jim Jordan joined with Joe Scarborough in scoffing at how this secret bill was unleashed and is being rushed through the voting process.

Republican House members are in trouble. They've promised the spite-wing of their party that all traces of Obama will be erased from history. They've voted multiple times for meaningless bills to repeal Obamacare because they had nothing else to vote on, given their Obama era obstruction and lack of policy ideas beyond that.

And now that they have real power to take away health insurance from 20 million people, many of whom depend on Obamacare for insurance? And live in their districts?

Google "Town Hall anger" and get back to me.

But true believers like Jim Jordan are insistent that a "simple" full-repeal bill is the way to go.

His bill will close rural hospitals, increase emergency room costs and wait times, and return us to the days of medical bankruptcy. But Jim Jordan is there on the Hill, telling Joe Scarborough: "But Joe! We promised we'd ruin the lives of our constituents! Why can't we be consistent?"

I never thought I would type the words "even Ross Douthat" as a C&L writer, but here we are.

Today's column: Why Republicans Can't Do Health Care:https://t.co/L1PmMmnwqy — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) March 8, 2017

And I'm going to run this video somewhere on the web every single day until the Republican party is no longer in control of whether I have health insurance or not. Because this is what the so-called president promised: