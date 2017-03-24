Fox News' Bret Baier: 'The Biggest Winner Today, President Barack Obama'

Fox News' Special Report host Bret Baier told Shepard Smith that today's failure of Republicans on healthcare makes "the biggest winner today, President Barack Obama."

Reports swirled in that Trump asked Speaker Ryan to pull the bill and essentially killed Republican healthcare reform for 2017 and 2018.

Baier joined Shep Smith and after he proclaimed President Obama the winner, made the case that the way America perceives how healthcare should be run is the Democratic vision.

Baier said, "It is now clear that Republicans cannot do at least yet what they planned on doing in the campaign after campaign. From 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, repeal and repeal and replace was the mantra."

Baier continued, "Barack Obama has the win right now, and it has changed the entire way that we look at healthcare, " he said.

"It is now the Democrats' version, the ideology that government does have a role in providing health care in some way, shape or form. The repeal, drag it up by the roots, get rid of it, has not worked. They can't get it through a Republican House, a Republican Senate and a Republican president and today is a win for President Barack Obama."

Trump's idiotic response to his signature policy's collapse was to blame not Republicans or the Freedom Caucus, but the Democratic party.

AP: Trump says health care bill fell short in lead-up to House vote because of no support from Democrats



(GOP controls WH, House, Senate) — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 24, 2017

My response on Twitter was: