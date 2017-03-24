Fox News' Bret Baier: 'The Biggest Winner Today, President Barack Obama'

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
59 min ago by John Amato
up

Fox News' Special Report host Bret Baier told Shepard Smith that today's failure of Republicans on healthcare makes "the biggest winner today, President Barack Obama."

Reports swirled in that Trump asked Speaker Ryan to pull the bill and essentially killed Republican healthcare reform for 2017 and 2018.

Baier joined Shep Smith and after he proclaimed President Obama the winner, made the case that the way America perceives how healthcare should be run is the Democratic vision.

Baier said, "It is now clear that Republicans cannot do at least yet what they planned on doing in the campaign after campaign. From 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, repeal and repeal and replace was the mantra."

Baier continued, "Barack Obama has the win right now, and it has changed the entire way that we look at healthcare, " he said.

"It is now the Democrats' version, the ideology that government does have a role in providing health care in some way, shape or form. The repeal, drag it up by the roots, get rid of it, has not worked. They can't get it through a Republican House, a Republican Senate and a Republican president and today is a win for President Barack Obama."

Trump's idiotic response to his signature policy's collapse was to blame not Republicans or the Freedom Caucus, but the Democratic party.

My response on Twitter was:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV