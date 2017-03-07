Fox Yakker: Obama Audited Billy Graham So Of Course He Bugged Trump's Campaign!

Here’s how we know for a damn fact that President Obama tapped the wires at Donald Trump’s camping headquarters. The scientific team of Todd Starnes, Radio Evangelist, and a couple of other dudes have nailed this down.

There ya go. Put Obama in jail.

In 2013 President Obama’s minions sent IRS agents to bully the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Except it wasn’t 98 year old Billy Graham. It was the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, run by Graham’s wildly prodigal son, Franklin. And the president does not have the power to send sent IRS agents, but I’m just being picky here.

And the rope that ties it all together?

I believe the government used the power of the IRS to silence dissent and punish those who refused to comply. They targeted Billy Graham, America’s pastor. Just let that sink in, folks. So if the Obama Administration went after Billy Graham, it’s not out of the realm of possibility they wiretapped Donald Trump.

Yeah, let that sink in.

He does give us this at the end of the article —

For the record, we do not know for certain if anyone was wiretapped. And it’s for that reason we need a thorough congressional investigation.

You know, we really should investigate – right after we investigate the 3 million people who voted illegally, the crowd size at the inauguration, the unreported terrorist attacks in Sweden, the serious voter fraud in Virginia, and every other wild ass statement he’s made.