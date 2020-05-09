Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Entitled White Man, Todd Starnes, Whines About Wearing A Mask When He Went To Buy A Toaster

Todd Starnes is really upset that he was asked to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer when he went to a store to buy a toaster — during a global pandemic that has killed almost 80,000 people.
By Red Painter
Entitled White Man, Todd Starnes, Whines About Wearing A Mask When He Went To Buy A Toaster
Image from: Flickr/GranniesKitchen

We all know that the most oppressed group in all of history is (checks notes) White Christian Republican Men. They were sold into slavery, forbidden from drinking at certain water fountains or from riding in the front of the bus. They didn't get the right to vote until the last century. They have never won the Presidency. Hell, they don't even get to control their own bodies.

Wait. Wrong groups.

White men control pretty much EVERYTHING.

So, imagine Todd Starnes frustration when he was told by the mean store person that he had to not only wear a mask — but he had to use hand sanitizer — DURING A GLOBAL PANDEMIC. Yes, to put others' safety before your own convenience is hard for the White Christian Republican Man. After all, he has been raised to expect everyone else to bend to his will, not the other way around.

Here is Todd's super whiny tweet:

Twitter had thoughts:

This one made me LOSE IT.

Mic drop:

Yes, Todd. YOUR struggle is the real one. You are the hero. Maybe the next Banksy portrait will be of YOU!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.