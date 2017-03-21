Kentucky TV Station: Trump Refused To Discuss 'Wiretapping' Or 'Russia'

Are Trump's lies finally catching up with him?

WDRB in Kentucky reports that after Trump held his rally, he told the station that he wouldn't answer any questions about his allegations that President Obama wiretapped him or about the Russians, reports CNN's Andrew Kaczynski.

Lawrence Smith, who interviewed the President, said, "The White House did make it clear the President would not answer questions about wiretapping or the investigation into Russia's role in the election, so we stuck to issues most directly important to Kentucky." Barry Fulmer, the vice president and director of news at WDRB, told CNN's KFile in a statement: "Just prior to the interview the WH made clear it would not discuss wiretaps. We pointed that out in our story, but focused on Republican/WH changes and how it affects Kentucky."

Trump usually doesn't mind continuing to perpetrate a lie or conspiracy theory, even after it's been debunked, so this is a bit surprising.

Is Trump getting just a bit scared of the closing noose around his administration, that he's unwilling to talk about himself?

I feel certain if we wait 48 hours....he'll be back.