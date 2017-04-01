O’Reilly Asks Sessions About Leak Probe, Not Russia Investigation

For a guy who claims every night to be looking out for “you,” Bill O’Reilly is shockingly incurious about whether anyone in the White House may be a traitor.

In his interview with Attorney General Jeff Sessions Thursday night, Bill O’Reilly was very much looking out for milkshake pal Donald Trump’s interests, however.

O’Reilly gave Sessions (and Trump) a pre-interview gift by softening up his audience to hate immigrants as much as those three do. In his opening commentary, O’Reilly called sanctuary cities “irresponsible and dangerous.” He also accused mayors of sanctuary cities of pandering to their “far-left constituency” who want “open border and amnesty.”

So, after suggesting that criminal immigrants are flooding America (and ignoring how “pro life” Republicans seem hell-bent on killing Americans by depriving them of health care), O’Reilly and Sessions flaunted themselves as champions of Americans’ safety based on their hatred of immigrants.

Sanctuary city mayors “clearly makes [sic] their own cities less safe,” Sessions said. He even gave O’Reilly a nod by bringing up O’Reilly’s favorite pawn, homicide victim Kate Steinle.

Sessions also assured O’Reilly that the Trump Department Of Justice will target non-criminal immigrants, too. Sessions cited a gang member without a record – and suggested that even if an immigrant has no criminal record, he or she might be a criminal or become one.

But O'Reilly seemed to want to assure business owners the DOJ is not raiding farms and factories. “You don’t have a squad or a crew going after [farm workers and chambermaids] do you?” O’Reilly asked.

No, Sessions doesn’t. But once he gets the wall and more judges to throw out and jail immigrants, “we’ll be even more successful,” Sessions said.

Later, after ascertaining that only immigrants and not the businesses who employ them would suffer under Sessions, O’Reilly got around to asking about Russia. He did not ask about whether Sessions, an early Trump supporter, could pursue wrongdoing even if it was in the White House or from White House allies. No, O'Reilly was concerned about protecting them.



↓ Story continues below ↓ O’REILLY: The leakers in the various agencies, federal agencies. You guys zeroing in on them? Do you think you’re going to have some indictments shortly? SESSIONS: I expect that we’ll get to the bottom of some of this. This is not right. We’ve never seen this kind of leaking. … It’s almost as if people think they have a right to violate the law. O’REILLY: Yeah. […] Do you see indictments shortly? SESSIONS: Well, I won’t predict that. I would just say that I take that very seriously. What’s happening now is not correct and must stop.

Treason, schmeason, eh?

The big news, that Trump’s former national security advisor, Mike Flynn, had offered to testify in exchange for immunity may not have broken at the time O’Reilly taped his show but Tucker Carlson Tonight, which immediately followed, was live at 9PM ET. That top story? See it below, via NewsHounds Richard. Then watch Sessions on the March 30, 2017 The O’Reilly Factor.

There is news on Flynn and Nunes yet this is the top story at 9pm on FOX News for Trump Stooge Tucker Carlson. #FlynnFlipped #Russia pic.twitter.com/Sfw7qMlCUj — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) March 31, 2017

