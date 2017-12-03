Paul Ryan Refuses To Say How Many Will Lose Insurance Under Trumpcare

As we discussed here at C&L earlier this week, House Speaker Paul Ryan -- who the media just loves to portray as some sort of health care policy "wonk" -- just proved to everyone that he has absolutely no idea whatsoever how insurance is supposed to work and that young and healthy people pay into the system knowing they may not need the coverage now, but one of these days they may be the ones facing an expensive illness and be grateful the coverage is there.

The Republicans' plan for repeal and replacement of the ACA is nothing more than one giant transfer of wealth, which will make income disparity even worse in the United States and knock millions of people off of their existing insurance coverage. Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan have to know that this thing is one giant stinking lemon of a law that is going to harm the very people that put Donald Trump into office, and it will break his promise that no one will lose their existing health care coverage and to protect Medicare and Medicaid.

That didn't stop Ryan from trying to pretend that it's not really going to be his or the rest of the GOP's fault if people no longer have health insurance in the end... because freedom, baby!