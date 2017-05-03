SNL Mocks Republicans For Their Lack Of Political Courage

Although they use TBD (To be determined) in the mock trailer, it's unlikely such a person will ever emerge from what's become a parody of a political party.There's simply no such thing as a Republican hero. You might as hope for a glimpse of a unicorn or Sasquatch.

Source: Death And Taxes

On Saturday, the writers of Saturday Night Live called out the party in a scathing mock-trailer about a Republican hero who stood up to Trump: a man named “TBD.”

In the trailer, a faceless man is praised for going against the president and for prioritizing the security of American democracy of the supremacy of the Republican party. Like his name, his heroic actions and rallying cry are both “TBD.”

Though not much is specified about this currently non-existent conservative who retains a shred of decency, the trailer does specify that “it is definitely not about Paul Ryan.”