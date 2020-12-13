SNL Mocks Pro-Trump Propaganda Network Newsmax With 'Sportsmax' Channel For Jets Fans

Saturday Night Live gave Trump and the new right-wing propaganda network Newsmax (that's giving Fox a run for the money these days) the treatment they deserved, during a parody with delusional Jets fans who refuse to admit their team is losing.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Newsmax & Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims:

Saturday Night Live tonight skewered Newsmax’s newfound success by not calling Biden President-elect and supporting Trump, who, in turn, has been promoting it.

“Great news! Million of real Americans are switching from Fox News to Newsmax because Newsmax tells them the truth, that Donald Trump could still win this election,” a promo at the start of the skit said. “And because of our recent success, we are launching Sportsmax. Sportsmax is a network for real Jets fans, giving you the truth about America’s favorite football team.”

While Jets are currently 0-12 for the season, a Sportsmax pundit (Beck Bennett) claimed that they have won 11 games. He examined one of Jets’ losses and declares that the New York team actually won because they were leading after the first quarter, and then “something suspicious happens” and “the whole game was rigged,” a reference to Trump’s statements that he won states that have been called for Biden because he was leading on Election Night.