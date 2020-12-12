Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Newsmax Anchor Vows To Fight On, 'It's Not Over!'

After yesterday's 9-0 thumping by the Supreme Court, their dismissal of Texas' ridiculous lawsuit, the rightwing media vows to keep fighting.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

A thumping in the Supreme Court is not going to stop these lunatics. Not one little bit. The clip above looks more like it was produced by Comedy Central rather than a real news network.

Source: The Wrap

Newsmax host Greg Kelly sounded like a whiny broken record on Friday, repeatedly yelling “it’s not over!” after the Supreme Court turned down a Texas lawsuit pushing to overturn election results in four key battleground states.

That means that despite the Trump administration’s ceaseless efforts to flip the presidential election in his favor, Joe Biden remains the President-Elect.

But Kelly, like Trump and so many of his supporters, is still not willing to throw in the towel.

“It’s not over. It’s not over,” Kelly said in the Newsmax segment, which you can watch above. “Yes, there is breaking news, the Supreme Court has turned down — you can put that — yeah, go ahead, leave it up,” he said, pausing to acknowledge the graphic on the screen next to him that read “It’s Not Over (NOT EVEN CLOSE)” above a picture of Trump.

Trump echoed it this morning, trying to come across as John Paul Jones I guess.

Instead, he sounds more like John Blutarsky from Animal House.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team