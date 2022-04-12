Greg Kelly: Not Enough Black Women 'Available' For Supreme Court

Newsmax host Greg Kelly is perturbed at Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for saying it took over 200 years to appoint a Black woman to the highest court in America.

Kelly says he thinks Judge Jackson is "a nice person" -- but after celebrating her new appointment, Kelly became a poopy-pants.

"It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States, but we've made it,' Judge Jackson said happily.

Kelly said he took her statement as an "act of discrimination taking place against people like her, because of the way she looked."

That sounds exactly right, Greg, you nailed it.

"That white men were specifically discriminating against Black women because of their black skin and their gender," Kelly said.

Kelly sure likes to say the word "black" a lot.

"I don't believe that," he said.

Huh?

Kelly does admit that in a major part of our history women couldn't vote, they couldn't do a lot of things, and that the US had a horrible history of slavery.

But that doesn't matter because....

Kelly continued, "But for a long chunk of time there were not enough eligible black women to be considered for the Supreme Court."

Going back through modern times, when were women even allowed to become lawyers, Greg? And when did that happen for Black women, Greg?

Bush had plenty of opportunities to appoint a black female to the highest court. Instead, he nominated his personal attorney Harriet Miers which turned into a disaster.

Trump had three picks, unfortunately, and didn't even consider a black person at all. Let alone a Black woman.

Only an imbecile would erase racism entirely like Greg Kelly just did, and then claim it's the Black ladies' fault for not doing enough to ever be qualified.