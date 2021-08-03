Greg Kelly Lobs Racist Attacks On Obama As 'Lazy Black Man'

Newsmax host and traitor Trump sycophant Greg Kelly used the racist meme that 'all black man are lazy' to bash President Obama for having a 60th birthday party.

Kelly opened his program by declaring that, "I stopped celebrating my birthday when I was 12."

The chyron blaring on Kelly's screen reads: Super Spreader Celebration

Kelly promoted every single Trump rally he could during the height of COVID and never said a word about infections. But whatevs...

Kelly immediately began to lie by claiming Obama is a "billionaire."

Business Insider reports that both Barack and Michelle Obama have made millions by selling widely popular books and lucrative speaking engagements that equal about 70 million dollars which is 930,000,000 shy of 1 billion, but who's counting, right? Certainly not the MAGA cult.

Kelly continued with jealous eyes and said, "Everything is great for him. he's a billionaire, and it just hit me today. You know, he's never really had a job. We all know he never broke a sweat as president."

Enter the lazy black man meme. That didn't take long.

"How about in his way UP the ladder, huh? Night school position at Chicago law school. I don't think he worked too hard there. How hard do you have to work on those books when you are the subject when you write about yourself?" he said.

Kelly continued, "And I know being Mr. Michelle Obama was probably challenging at times, but basically he's had a very cake life."

The Newsmax host made believe if Obama said a few words then all the violence in Chicago and around the country would have dissipated immediately. What did Trump do in his four years? Tweet what he watched on Fox.

Kelly continued with his racist trope, "[Obama] won't do that, because you have to break a sweat."

Greg Kelly must be really missing Marjorie Taylor Greene these days because Newsmax loves super spreader events.

As Aaron Rupar rightly notes: Trump ... holds huge maskless parties at Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster constantly?

You know who's going to be at Obama's birthday party, Greg Kelly? Obama's WIFE and 100% vaccinated guests and staff. Unlike your loser so-called president who lost the White House. Where's Melania?