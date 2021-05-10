Right Wing Cable Host Attacks Michelle Obama

Newsmax's Greg Kelly opened his Friday show by claiming Black Lives Matter is a scam being perpetrated by Michelle Obama, whom he called "a vindictive liar."

Kelly also said "people" are angry at anybody who doesn't blindly support law enforcement. Kelly defended Derek Chauvin during his murder trial.

Kelly's father was the chief of police in New York. That apparently gives Greg expertise in what it is to be a Black American and what it's like to be afraid of the police.

"Their lies are catching up to them," Kelly began.

Catching up to who?

"This fraud is coming to an end."

What fraud?

"I'm telling you. When Michelle Obama, the former first lady, lies and exaggerates and distorts a history that we all know, when she does this, we see right through it," he continued.

I thought he was talking about Trump, who was the single greatest liar in public office ever. Kelly, who covered the Trump administration as if he owned a Donald blow up doll, continued.

"And even those who may have voted for her, who may even still like her are going to start saying enough is enough with you with Biden, with your husband and this whole Black Lives Matter scam," Kelly said.

Americans never voted for Michelle Obama, they did vote for Barack Obama, just to correct the record.

As for Kelly's do we still "like her" remark. America loves Michelle Obama.

In a 2020 Politico/Morning Consult poll , Michelle Obama held a twenty point approval rating advantage over Trump, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence, idgit.

Michelle Obama's most favorable among Democrats and Black voters, who gave her a 91 and 87 percent rating, respectively.

The former FLOTUS really got under Kelly's skin because she gave an interview about how she fears for her children's safety, and what might happen if they were driving a car and were pulled over by the police.

Maybe Greg Kelly was trying to impress Marjorie Taylor Greene again since they both love conspiracy theories and do pull-ups.

Qonservatives have nothing but racism and hate, so they rewrite history at every opportunity.