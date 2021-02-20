Media Bites
Newsmax Attacks Biden's Dog As Dirty And 'Unlike A Presidential Dog'

The elder of the two Biden's German Shepherds incurred the wrath of Newsmax last night. Social media was appalled, naturally.
By Ed Scarce
13 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Just when you thought the cartoonish Newsmax couldn't get any more absurd than it already is, they pull a stunt like this, attacking Joe Biden's elder German Shepherd, Champ.

Source: Business Insider

Newsmax host Greg Kelly and a guest on his show on Friday went after the appearance of President Joe Biden's dog, Champ, prompting a wave of criticism and ridicule on Twitter.

Kelly said that Champ, a German Shepherd, looks like he's "from the junkyard."

"Did you see the dog? I wanted to show you something I noticed. Doesn't he look a little rough? I love dogs, but this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care. I've never seen a dog in the White House like this. I remember Buddy, I remember Milly, I remember lots of dogs, but not a dog who seems ... I don't know. I don't know how much love and care he is getting. This dog looks like, I'm sorry, like it's from the junkyard," Kelly said.

Kelly then turned to his guests, including presidential historian and Reagan biographer Craig Shirley, asking for their thoughts on Biden's canine.

Shirley said Champ looks "dirty and disheveled" and "unlike a presidential dog."

Media Matters caught it first.

This was the general reaction.

Presumably, this intended 'hit piece' is because Americans like their Presidents to have a pet and show a happy and functional family, unlike the previous four years. And Champ and Major have proven to be very popular. That cannot stand, according to Newsmax. Major is the rescue though, not Champ as mentioned below.

