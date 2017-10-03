Steve King 'Surprised To Hear' Obamacare Is Popular

Representative Steve King, Republican, safe district, Fox News bubble, Drudge is his homepage, huge fan of cantaloupes, can't BUHlieve that Obamacare is popular.

HAYES: When you say we know what they don’t want, what do you make of the fact that polling shows majority approval for the Affordable Care Act? KING: Oh, gosh, I’d say that’s a surprise to me. And I’m surprised because the other data that I’ve seen along the way — I haven’t any checked any most recently — I wouldn’t think my colleagues would be as eager to repeal Obamacare if the polling showed people want to keep it.

Gosh, Steve, maybe we should show you some recent polling or something. Like, from a few days ago:

So 58% want either no change to Obamacare at all, or want it to be preserved with changes.

Maybe curb your enthusiasm for repeal, Congressman. That is, if you like your job.