Trump's Latest: 'Most People Don’t Even Know Lincoln Was A Republican!'

While speaking to the Republican Congressional Committee Tuesday night, Trump alleged that most Americans don't even know what political party Abraham Lincoln was from.

I guess he went off script there for a minute. The know-nothingness of this man is astounding.

Trump delivered roughly a thirty-minute speech, to (a) celebrate himself, (b) brag about his cabinet picks and (c) promote the failing AHCA.

Trump brought up several founding fathers throughout his speech and then got to this guy Abraham Lincoln.

Trump said,“Our first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, ran his first campaign for public office in 1832 when he was only 23 years old.”

“He began by mentioning the benefits a railroad could bring to his part of Illinois, without ever having seen a steam-powered train. He had no idea and yet he knew what it could be. Thirty years later, as president, Lincoln signed the law that built the first transcontinental railroad from ocean to ocean.”

“Most people don’t even know he was a Republican, right? Does anyone know? A lot of people don’t know that. We have to build that up a little more. Let's take an ad. Let's use one of those PACs."

Uh, Donald? You might wanna get with Reince and take a look at GOP.com, the website for your political party, the one you're talking about. In addition to an EXTERNAL link to the official "Donald J. Trump Shop," shop.donaldjtrump.com, which benefits the Republican National Committee and your so-called "re-election campaign," there's this nice picture of...who knew? Abraham Lincoln!

This is very odd since Trump incessantly watches Fox News and cable TV news, and every time an allegation of racism arises Lincoln's name is sure to follow. "But we're the party of Lincoln - how could WE be racist?"

Jeffrey Lord, who's Trump's biggest CNN surrogate, constantly tries to rewrite the history of race in America, demanding the 'Democrat' party to apologize for racism.

Trump has complimented him many times during the election too. So, this is very odd, even for Trump.

What's next?

"Has anybody ever heard of Albert Einstein? I know I didn't, but I hear he was smart."

"You heard of Neil Armstrong? Walked on the moon! Who ever heard of that?"

"Walt Disney did cartoons. Built an empire outta cartoons! Did you know? Blew my mind, Walt Disney."