Trump: Tax Return Reports Are 'Fake News'

By John Amato
There's been a lot of speculation that somebody in Trump's camp released his two pages from a 2005 tax return, but Trump called it fake news so...

We are supposed to believe everything he tweets, right?

But does that count after the White House confirms a story?

Trump's son went hog wild on twitter after Maddow's broadcast.


