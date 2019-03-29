Fox News Poll: 74% Want Trump To Release His Tax Returns

A new Fox News poll was released yesterday that highlighted many negative issues for Trump and much of it was hidden by Fox News proper and most of their affiliates.

There were a few segments on the Fox Business network about a large percentage of Americans saying the "rich are not paying enough" taxes, which caused a lot of grief for him and Maria Bartiromo and a few guests.

However, what no host or guest ever discussed that was revealed in their newest post is a huge majority of Americans want Trump's tax returns released.

Trump broke with decades-long precedence when he declined to release his tax returns during the 2016 presidential campaign. He continues to decline to make them public. But voters want transparency. Three-quarters overall (74 percent) and over half of Republicans (54 percent) believe that, in general, “the president of the United States” should be required to release his or her tax returns.

And here's a surprise, Trump has taken a big hit on his handling of taxes, even after crowing over and over again about his big, beautiful tax cuts.

Initially, the American people bought the lies that most Americans would reap huge benefits from the tax cuts for the wealthy. I repeat "for the wealthy." Now, as we predicted, their optimism has been squelched by reality.

Trump’s job performance on taxes has taken a hit since last year. In March 2018, more voters approved than disapproved of him on taxes by 2 points (48-46 percent). Today, he is underwater by 6 (42-48 percent). Drops in approval among independents (-12 points) and Democrats (-8) account for that downward shift. “Over a year since Trump signed his tax cuts into law, voters just aren’t feeling it,” says Anderson. “His job approval for handling taxes is down, while more people say their taxes are too high and the rich aren’t paying their fair share.”

Trump also helps the progressive cause by attacking migrants and trying to destroy Obamacare once again. He's underwater by a large amount, "a -13 on immigration (41-54 percent) and -15 on health care (37-52 percent)."



Every major news outlet always has their programming reveal and discuss their findings after they release a new poll, (for example any NBC/WSJ poll) now matter what it finds, but Fox News buries any negative information against Trump.

Checking the TVEyes transcript database, I found two late night instances where the poll was mentioned but only in the context of presidential match-ups.

Nothing else for the entire day about their Fox News poll.

So sad.