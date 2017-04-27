After Offensive 'Microphone' Joke, Jesse Watters Is On 'Vacation'
After ending his discussion of how "The Left" disrespects women with a joke about Ivanka Trump's use of a microphone, Fox News "The Five" host Jesse Watters is all of a sudden taking a five-day vacation?
Watters' own excuse was completely lame.
Whether this is a suspension or, less likely, a firing, remains to be seen.
But honestly, Fox is having a bad month, and it couldn't happen to a more trashy sexist white-supremacist fake-news whorehouse.
Comments