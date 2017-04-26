Fox Host Calls For Gender Equality Then Makes A 'Microphone' Joke

Just in case you were convinced that the culture at Fox News had changed as a result of the departure of Roger Ailes and Bill O'Reilly....

Based on this clip, Bill O'Reilly should demand his job back. What did he do compared to this on air douchebaggery?

The discussion was allegedly about Ivanka Trump being booed in Germany yesterday. Right wing outlets have been in a "how dare they" and "see how the Left disrespects women" false outrage froth ever since.

Jesse Watters toed the party line with how the Germans turned Ivanka's moderation of her father's image into a soccer match where they could boo her from the bleachers.

Then he ended his comments with "I really like how she spoke into that microphone."

Like it's a penis, Jesse? Is that what you're saying? hahahahahaha you're so silly!

Meanwhile Kimberly Guilfoyle sits front and center in her cocktail dress and eff me pumps from the Roger Ailes "Your Job is to Meet Me at the Trump Hotel - Room 406" Collection.

And one other point. The thing right wing media will never discuss is just how awful Ivanka's answer in Germany was. Asked about her father's attitudes toward women, Ivanka answered that her father always promoted his hand-picked female employees and always empowered his favorite daughter and business partner. In other words, inner-circle people like her.

The audience booed Ivanka Trump because her answer deserved it.