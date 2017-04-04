Alex Jones Launches Gay Bashing, Profanity Laced Rant Against Rep. Adam Schiff

Crazy conspiracy theorist and avid Trump supporter Alex Jones was interviewing the dirty tricks scoundrel Roger Stone, and as his wont, got mental and went on a homophobic, profanity laced rant against Rep. Adam Schiff.

Stone was whining about how mean Sen. John McCain was to him and was shocked that he hadn't been censured already. Jones picked up the slack about being linked to Russia's illegal activities and lost his breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Stone started the vitriolic attacks by calling McCain, Schiff and Warner a bunch of pussies and then Jones took over from there.

H/T and transcript via Media Matters: (I usually avoid putting uncensored profanity on the site, but in this instance it's warranted.)

ROGER STONE: What we’re hearing from the Democrats both in the House and Senate is red-baiting --

ALEX JONES: That’s on Drudge.

STONE: -- fear-mongering -- It is well beyond the point of recklessness, whether it is [Rep.] Adam Schiff [D-CA] who has maligned me or whether it is Senator Mark Warner [D-VA] or whether it is Senator John McCain [R-AZ]. But let me tell you something, Alex, these guys are pussies. They talk a tough game. “We’re going to get Roger Stone in front of the committee.” Gentlemen, ladies, I am ready, I am more than ready --

JONES: In fact, let me say this right now. Let me tell -- I’m not against gay people. OK. I love them, they’re great folks. But Schiff looks like the archetypal cocksucker with those little deer-in-the-headlight eyes and all his stuff. And there’s something about this fairy, hopping around, bossing everybody around, trying to intimidate people like me and you, I want to tell Congressman Schiff and all the rest of them, “Hey listen asshole, quit saying Roger and I” -- and I’ve never used cussing in 22 years but the gloves are off -- “listen you son of a bitch, what the fuck’s your problem? You want to sit here and say that I’m a goddamn, fucking Russian.

You get in my face with that I’ll beat your goddamn ass, you son of a bitch. You piece of shit. You fucking goddamn fucker. Listen fuckhead, you have fucking crossed a line. Get that through your goddamn fucking head. Stop pushing your shit. You’re the people that have fucked this country over and gang raped the shit out of it and lost an election. So stop shooting your mouth off claiming I’m the enemy. You got that you goddamn son of a bitch? Fill your hand.” I’m sorry, but I’m done. You start calling me a foreign agent, those are fucking fighting words. Excuse me.

STONE: Yeah, I don’t think I have ever been in a campaign in which we disparage the patriotism of our opponents. Now, I’m not going to go there. But I think Adam Schiff has acted irresponsibly and I think he needs to be confronted with his exact words.

JONES: He’s sucking globalist dick.

Stone, an all time dirty trickster, is appalled that anyone would claim he isn't a patriot. Poor baby.

And Jones. Well, he's just psychotic.

These guys are Trump's go-to vaudevillian team that help spread disinformation and propaganda to the masses.