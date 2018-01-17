Alex Jones Melts Down With Profanity-Laced Tirade Over CNN's Use Of The Word 'Shithole'

Last night during a live-stream with his production team, Jones, the Infowars proprietor went apoplectic when his people were discussing CNN's use of Trump's racist comment.

It's sometimes hard to tell when Jones is hamming it up for the camera in disgusting ways or if he's on some drug-induced delusional state.

Or both.

Jared Holt writes:

At one point, a member of the Infowars staff asked Jones and his posse if they thought it was “interesting” that CNN “was able to use ‘shithole’ 195 times” in its coverage of the president’s remarks. “Yeah, but if I say it I get fined $4,000, exactly,” Jones said. He then began screaming: “CNN can say ‘shithole’ and you don’t f*ckin’ bitch about it because you’re a goddamn c*nt. You’re a f*ckin’ mind-controlled f*ck.” The staffer said he doubted that he would see CNN kicked off Twitter. “They’ll probably age-restrict this shit and the f*cking people in there will love it. They don’t care if they’re sacrificing babies and pot-bellied PBPs are raping them. All they care about is that I use Anglo-Saxton shit,” Jones said.

He continued on for some time with a conspiracy that "politically correct" people are controlling his life.

These are the people that stand tall for Trump's racist behavior.

And now much of the GOP is standing tall with him too.