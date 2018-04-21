Roger Stone Loses GOP Speaking Gig For Calling Barbara Bush A 'Vindictive Drunk'

Some of the truest Trump supporters are the most classless and undignified people on the planet.

Dirty trickster and fixer Roger Stone did his usual thing with Alex Jones and lost a speaking gig for a Florida Republican group's annual Lincoln Reagan Day Dinner because of it.

Via USA Today:

"I understand I'm going to take a lot of crap for speaking the truth about Barbara Bush," Stone said in an interview with InfoWars host Alex Jones. "She was a mean-spirited, vindictive drunk. She is ascending into hell right now. She's not going to heaven. She was a bad person." Stone also reportedly wrote on Instagram that "Barbara Bush drank so much booze, if they cremated her … her body would burn for three days."

Fox News spent a lot of time criticizing a Fresno State professor who attacked the former first lady just after her death on Twitter.

I wonder if they'll do the same to one of Trump's favorite henchmen?