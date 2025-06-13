Stephen Colbert Really Digs Into The Drama King

See? It's not just me! Stephen Colbert was also puzzled last night by Trump’s inability to answer a simple question about the musical “Les Misérables.” Via Huff Post:

“I’ve seen it, we’ve seen it a number of times,” Trump said before a performance at the Kennedy Center this week. “It’s fantastic.” But when asked if he identifies more with Jean Valjean or Javert, the president fumbled. “That’s a tough one. The last part of that question, that’s tough, I think,” he said, then turned to first lady Melania Trump: “You better answer that one, honey, I don’t know.”

Colbert was puzzled, just like the rest of us.