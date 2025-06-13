Stephen Colbert Really Digs Into The Drama King

See? It's not just me! Stephen Colbert was also puzzled last night by Trump’s inability to answer a simple question about the musical “Les Misérables.” Via Huff Post:
“I’ve seen it, we’ve seen it a number of times,” Trump said before a performance at the Kennedy Center this week. “It’s fantastic.”
But when asked if he identifies more with Jean Valjean or Javert, the president fumbled.
“That’s a tough one. The last part of that question, that’s tough, I think,” he said, then turned to first lady Melania Trump: “You better answer that one, honey, I don’t know.”
Colbert was puzzled, just like the rest of us.
“What do you mean you don’t know? Javert is the bad guy!” Colbert said. “You just said you’ve seen the show a number of times. Is that number zero?”
But Colbert said there could also be another explanation for the president’s inability to answer.
“It is possible Trump doesn’t remember who the characters are because his brain is wet bread,” Colbert said.