Colbert Mocks Trump: 'He's Just Stuffing All The Fears Into One Burrito Of Doom!'

Stephen Colbert has a real gift for: a) Mocking Donald Trump; and b) coming up with awesome metaphors.

Consider "burritos of doom" his latest. Is that perfect or what? And if that's where Trump is stuffing fear, let's eat tacos until this damned midterm election is behind us, okay? Because fear is not what we should be feeling right now. Determination, hope, patriotism, a sense of purpose? Those are all fine. Fear and doom, not so much.

Colbert pulled up a clip of Trump, serving a large dollop of doom, hate and OtherFear. "Democrats want caravans," Trump lied. "They like the caravans. You look at what's pouring over in these caravans. I think some bad people started that caravan. You have some very tough criminal elements within the caravan. It's going to be an election of "the caravan," you know what I'm talking about."

Colbert answered that with this (transcript, thanks to Heather!):

Yeah, we know what you're talking about. You're not being subtle. It's not a dog whistle, that's a dog trombone! "Look, the 'brown people' are coming to 'steal your jobs' and 'murder your families' if you catch my drift." And today Trump kicked it up a notch, hinting that there might be even scarier elements hiding in the caravan. "Sadly, it looks like Mexico's police and military are unable to stop the caravan heading to the southern border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in." He's just-- he's just stuffing all the fears into one burrito of doom.

"Look, it's got Hispanics, Middle Easterners, gay spiders, Hillary's emails, Colin Kaepernick, and that one dream where you're naked in eight grade taking a science test you didn't study for." He continued: "I have alerted border patrol and military that this is a National Emergy."

This is how media should treat this despicable effort to "otherize" desperate, needy people: By ignoring everything "(White) Nationalist" Trump and his band of nativist haters have to say about them.