Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Don’t Worry Baby
By TengrainJune 13, 2025

Above, The Beach Boys perform, Don't Worry Baby. We're going to miss Brian Wilson.

Reality Chex has a round-up of pundits opining on what's happening in L.A. that is worth your time to browse. They cover the waterfront, as it were.

Everyone Is Entitled To My Own Opinion puts the blame on "Nosferatu McGoebbels" for "the whole clusterfuck going down right now in Los Angeles." This is a righteous rant and fun to read! No notes.

Balloon Juice is so glad that Paul Krugman left the NYTimes.

Michael in Norfolk reminds us that the theocrats are trying to repeal Marriage Equality. Related: Newsweek has a map of which states would ban it if Obergefell v Hodges were overturned by our corrupt and illegitimate Supreme Court.

Bonus Track: The real reason Hair Füror hates Sesame Street.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon