Alex Jones: Syrian Chemical Attack Was 'False Flag' Trump Knew Was False

Conspiracy provocateur, Alex Jones went on many rants last night, outlining what he believes really happened in Syria and why Trump reversed his positions and bombed Assad.

He claims that the Pentagon has a secret agreement with Assad and the Russians, negotiated behind Obama's back that once ISIS is kicked out, Assad will turn the country back over the the people and he will leave.

But Jones still had to defend Trump from his alt-right voters who are furious that he broke his campaign pledge.

Jones created a new video called The Secrets Behind Trump's Syria Strike. I just excerpted a little because it's really rough trying to follow his logic.

Not only does he state the chemical attack in Syria was a false flag, but that Trump and all his generals know it too.

"Trump gets put in check by the false flag, 'my oh god the children are all dying, look at these horrible images - you better do something Trump, or you're with the Russians, you're with ISIS.' They clearly know it's a false flag, but they say listen, you've already agreed to get rid of these chemical weapons, we're gonna blow then up in place, just like they've done in Iraq. They have the meeting, they have the agreement. The Russian's make some statements they don't like it. Boom, the 59 cruise missiles hit it, they destroy it. It's already agreed to be destroyed four years ago. And then Trump looks strong to the neocons, the leftists and everybody else and can't be blamed for the false flag attack that Trump and his generals know are false flag. And false flags the same generals exposed years ago as false flags and through our intel sources gave us the intel to expose it to the American people."

He's defending Trump to the hilt.

Alex is also really proud that Info Wars was the seed for all this terrific information and helped lead the way on these plans and if you want to know what's happening a year before it does, go to Info Wars.