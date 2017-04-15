Birth Announcement! April The Giraffe Has Her Baby -- A Boy!

Update: They just announced that the little one is a boy!

There's no word on the gender of the little one, and they're doing a naming contest/fundraiser this weekend. USAToday:

At the time of the birth, about 1.2 million people watched live on YouTube and nearly 750,000 watched from the zoo’s Facebook page. The livestream will remain up for the next five days, Patch said. From there, the zoo will find another way to keep people updated on the calf's development. Now comes the time to name the baby giraffe. Patch said the public will be able to help choose the calf's name through a monetary vote. Anyone interested in casting a vote for a name can nominate it for $1 on the park's GoFundMe page, which is expected to be launched Saturday. Money raised will be divided between giraffe conservation in the wild, giraffe care at Animal Adventure and and an annual fundraiser named Ava's Little Heroes. Six names will be selected for a social media naming contest.

You just KNOW someone will suggest "Giraffe-y McGiraffeFace."

The good news is Mama and baby are doing fine. Baby stood up within the past hour of this writing:

The Live Stream is here.

Twitter is having fun as usual:

Hey, @realDonaldTrump, more people are watching this giraffe's vagina than watched your inauguration. Happy Easter! <3#AprilTheGiraffe — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) April 15, 2017

(Not quite accurate. But only four times as many watched the inauguration. Sad!)

In a world divided by religion, politics, & nonsense, we all come together now...to watch a newborn giraffe try to stand. #AprilTheGiraffe — Kprz! (@KathrynPrzybysz) April 15, 2017

Don't let #AprilTheGiraffe finally giving birth distract you from the fact the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 15, 2017