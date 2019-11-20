Oh Boy, Gordon Sondland's Testimony Has Republicans In A Panic

The Republicans weren't AT ALL prepared for Sondland's testimony, and it sure is fun to watch. Even the White House didn't know what was coming:
Gordon Sondland: “I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a ‘quid pro quo?'
With regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.”#ImpeachmentHearings
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) November 20, 2019
NEWWWS
Worried White House tried to get a sneak peak at what "wild card" Amb. Sondland would say ... they were politely rebuffed. Me @jdawsey1https://t.co/QAWETihdBr
— Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) November 20, 2019
"We are joined this afternoon by Gordon Sondland," Rep. Adam Schiff says, before correcting himself. "I'm sorry, this morning. It was a long day yesterday." https://t.co/1TxiFjjHgO #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/8CGIJlxnJm
— ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2019
Nunes' opening statement suggests Intel Republicans didn't know Sondland was flipping until the last minute, and Nunes didn't have time to update his opening statement.
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 20, 2019
7.Sondland says he told Vice President Pence about the quid pro quo around Sept 1. pic.twitter.com/OZeUo8rr4t
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 20, 2019
8. Sondland repeatedly implies that Pompeo knew the scheme, and that he and NSC were in the loop.
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 20, 2019
"Ambassador Sondland, you are here today to be smeared," Rep. Devin Nunes said, signaling perhaps that he has not read the ambassador's scorching statement against Rudy Giuliani, which is now public.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 20, 2019
Lee Zeldin, one of Trump’s most loyal attack dogs, appears to be giving Sondland’s opening statement a close read pic.twitter.com/owL2eVMmbB
— Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan) November 20, 2019
I am quoting directly from Amb. Sondland’s opening statement which he is delivering under oath. Would you like a copy? https://t.co/qddfuVqITZ
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 20, 2019
READ: Gordon Sondland's opening remarks at impeachment hearing https://t.co/qa56HjW0cl #KMOV pic.twitter.com/E3AiZ2ME34
— KMOV (@KMOV) November 20, 2019