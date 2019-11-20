Politics
Oh Boy, Gordon Sondland's Testimony Has Republicans In A Panic

Look at all the tasty tidbits! "I followed the direction of the president."
By Susie Madrak

The Republicans weren't AT ALL prepared for Sondland's testimony, and it sure is fun to watch. Even the White House didn't know what was coming:


