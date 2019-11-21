Uh Oh GOP, David Holmes's Testimony Has 'Pizzazz'!

Three things to note about David Holmes testimony Thursday morning:

1. David Holmes remembers. Everything.

And he told his colleagues in person and by email what happened (a tip to the committee that if they want to argue he has receipts.) He personally witnessed Sondland's phonecall in the Ukranian restaurant with Trump: he heard Trump on the call, and heard a lot of what was said.

I think many observers anticipated that the Fiona Hill testimony would be fire today, but who among us was prepared for David Holmes? #ImpeachmentHearings — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 21, 2019

Ok David Holmes knows how to give a testimony with PIZZAZZ! This shit has everything: profanity, corruption, rap, Jay Leno... #ImpeachmentHearings — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) November 21, 2019

2. Much of the call was about A$AP Rocky, a rapper who had been arrested in Sweden.

DAVID HOLMES: The conversation then shifted to Ambassador Sondland's efforts on behalf of the president to assist a rapper jailed in Sweden and I can only hear Ambassador Sondland's side of the conversation. Ambassador Sondland told the president that the rapper was, quote, 'kind of f'd there' and should have pled guilty. He recommended the president, quote, 'wait until after the sentencing or only make it worse', and he added that the president should let him get sentenced, play the racism card, give him a ticker-tape when he comes home. Ambassador Sondland further told the president that Sweden, quote, 'should have released him on your word', but you can tell the Kardashians you tried.

Why does A$AP Rocky keep coming up in the #ImpeachmentHearings? Gordon Sondland says his July 26 call with President Trump mainly focused on the then-imprisoned rapper, instead of Ukraine military aid. https://t.co/ARvUQGAK4S — The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2019

Holmes testifies that Sondland advised Trump to let A$AP Rocky get sentenced "play the racism card, and give him a ticker tape parade."



I repeat this for the benefit of the 15% of black men like @kanyewest who insist on bowing and scraping to this racist administration.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 21, 2019

3. Trump doesn't give a rat's butt about anything except himself and his personal interests. That's straight from Sondland.

HOLMES: Early in the morning. I took the opportunity to ask him for his candid impression of the president's views on Ukraine. In particular, I asked Ambassador Sondland if it was true that the president did not give an ex-pletive about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland agreed the president did not give an expletive about Ukraine. I asked why not. Ambassador Sondland stated the president only cares about big stuff. I noted there was big stuff going on in Ukraine, like a war with Russia. Ambassador Sondland replied he meant big stuff that benefits the president, like the Biden investigation, that Mr. Giuliani was pushing.

Holmes: "At a time of shifting allegiances and rising competitors in the world, we have no better friend than Ukraine – a scrappy, unbowed, determined, and above all dignified people who are standing up against Russian authoritarianism and aggression. They deserve better." — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 21, 2019

—>> Holmes points finger directly at WH for what he called a dramatic change in US Ukraine policy to “...a political agenda being promoted by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a cadre of officials operating with a direct channel to the White House.” — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 21, 2019