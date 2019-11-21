Uh Oh GOP, David Holmes's Testimony Has 'Pizzazz'!

Three things to note about David Holmes testimony Thursday morning:
1. David Holmes remembers. Everything.
And he told his colleagues in person and by email what happened (a tip to the committee that if they want to argue he has receipts.) He personally witnessed Sondland's phonecall in the Ukranian restaurant with Trump: he heard Trump on the call, and heard a lot of what was said.
2. Much of the call was about A$AP Rocky, a rapper who had been arrested in Sweden.
DAVID HOLMES: The conversation then shifted to Ambassador Sondland's efforts on behalf of the president to assist a rapper jailed in Sweden and I can only hear Ambassador Sondland's side of the conversation. Ambassador Sondland told the president that the rapper was, quote, 'kind of f'd there' and should have pled guilty. He recommended the president, quote, 'wait until after the sentencing or only make it worse', and he added that the president should let him get sentenced, play the racism card, give him a ticker-tape when he comes home. Ambassador Sondland further told the president that Sweden, quote, 'should have released him on your word', but you can tell the Kardashians you tried.
3. Trump doesn't give a rat's butt about anything except himself and his personal interests. That's straight from Sondland.
HOLMES: Early in the morning. I took the opportunity to ask him for his candid impression of the president's views on Ukraine. In particular, I asked Ambassador Sondland if it was true that the president did not give an ex-pletive about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland agreed the president did not give an expletive about Ukraine. I asked why not. Ambassador Sondland stated the president only cares about big stuff. I noted there was big stuff going on in Ukraine, like a war with Russia. Ambassador Sondland replied he meant big stuff that benefits the president, like the Biden investigation, that Mr. Giuliani was pushing.