Baby Shark Hits Billboard 100 And That's A Good Thing

Trending this morning is the fact that the for-some-highly-annoying children's song "Baby Shark" is now on the Billboard 100. But autism parents and caretakers report that the song has yielded terrific responses to young children on the autism spectrum.

The song describes an entire shark family: baby to grandparents. It has physical movements for each character in the song. And a repeating do-do-do that is infectious, along with an opportunity in the lyrics for running and laughter.

All of which makes for a special ed teacher lesson plan. Absolutely.

So while music snobs may see this as a death of civilization, autism parents will suggest: more like this please.

