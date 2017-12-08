'He Wasn't A Coffee Boy!' - George Papadopoulis's Fiancee Defends Her Man

Slow news day, ABC? Really?

Good Morning America devoted a segment to interviewing George Papadopoulis's Italian fiancee, Simona Mangiante, this morning.

She defended her boyfriend saying he was not a "coffee boy" as the Trump administration has portrayed him, but rather "a remarkable young man with incredible experience in the field of energy and oil policies. This experience led him to get into the campaign and to advise the president at only 28 years old."

Well, TrumpRussia finally has it's Martha Mitchell. For those too young to remember, Martha was the wife of Nixon's Attorney General, and the embarrassing blabbermouth (who, in the end, was actually telling the truth) of Watergate.

But this fiancee's "revelations" are a real nothingburger: Mueller already has full cooperation from Papadopoulis, who likely wore a wire for the investigation at some point during the campaign.

But Simona Mangiante is a blonde hottie whose Facebook photos drive traffic, and that meets the needs of for-profit news, always.

That TrumpRussia's "Martha Mitchell" fits the "Fox News crotch couch" specs? But of course!