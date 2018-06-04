George Papadopoulos' Wife Begs Trump For A Pardon On Fox News

Forget the White House pardon office, ladies and gentlemen! The pathway to a pardon appears to be to go straight through...Tucker Carlson.

Last week, Robert Mueller announced that he was ready to move to the sentencing phase with regard to George Papadopoulis, who has pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators.

Tonight, we have his loving wife, Italian lawyer Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos, stepping onto Tucker Carlson's set to plead his case with Dear Leader and beg for a pardon for her lying, scheming husband. (Careful, honey, he might turn that dishonesty on you too.)

"George never had any interactions with Russia," she claimed. No one said he did. Read the indictment. It is specific with regard to what George did: He lied. He lied to federal agents about when he made contact with the mystery professor, about his knowledge of the hacked emails, and more. If he was so innocent, why lie?

Instead of owning up to her husband's dishonesty, she went on Tucker Carlson's show and accused James Comey of lying while straight up begging Trump for a pardon.

Because why not? It worked for others, why not try? Maybe she could throw some business to the Trump Organization or something too. Maybe she has connections.

"So I trust and hope and ask to President Trump to pardon him. I hope he will,” she said.

Wasn't it nice of Tucker to give her that moment to plead for her lying husband's freedom? I wouldn't be at all surprised if Dear Leader complies, too.