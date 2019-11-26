'Coffee Boy' Runs For Congress

George Papadopolous, the original coffee boy at the heart of the Little Kremlin on the Potomac portion of our impeachment story (convicted and already served time!), announced on Petunia & Pals (as one does!) that he is running for Congress in California to replace Katie Hill who resigned recently in a national slut-shaming scandal promoted by her estranged husband.
It really is a sign our of times that the punchline for a joke could even consider this, let alone be taken seriously. Let’s see if the guy who Comrade Stupid claimed to never have met gets any kind of endorsement.
