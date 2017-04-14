Fox And Friends Celebrates Trump Giving Detainees 'Dirty Sheets'

Did you know Fox and Friends considers clean sheets and exercise time for incarcerated immigrants real perks and living the high life?

Since Trump is looking to lock up as many "illegals" as he can, the NY Times reports, he's undoing many requirements and lowering standards for the jails housing them.



Media Matters writes: "The Trump administration seeks to quickly find jail space for its crackdown on illegal immigration, it is moving to curtail ​[protections for detainees] as a way to entice more sheriffs and local officials to make their correctional facilities available." Such requirements ​include​​ "inform​[​ing]​ detainees, ​in languages they can understand, how to obtain medical care" and "check[ing] on suicidal inmates."​

Fox and Friends was giddy with delight this morning. "The Party's over," said co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

The Fox News morning show flew in several segments detailing Trump's new rules regarding these detainees.

"Seven hours of outdoor activity, freshly washed sheets, and absolutely no need to learn English. That's the easy life of an illegal immigrant inside American jails. But now, the Trump administration says the party is over," Ainsley said in one segment.

Damn, where's the next party at? I want to boogie!

In another segment, Brian Kilmeade described the "party down" atmosphere "illegal criminals" were enjoying.

"The party is over for illegal criminals in jail. Get this: They're enjoying seven hours of outdoor activity. Who gets that anymore?" Brian said.

Can you imagine the time they are having getting one hour a day of "outdoor activity?"

"Fresh sheets, and absolutely -- I don't get that."

Kilmeade doesn't sleep on clean sheets? What does he get then?

"No need to learn English. I was born with that," Kilmeade proclaimed.

Yes, you were, Brian and look what you've done with your gift.

F&F is so very happy Trump is cutting back "on perks" in their immigration crackdown.

Kilmeade continued, "But the Trump administration vowing a new plan to cut back on perks in their immigration crackdown, saying, expect a far less detailed set of regulations -- maybe even dirty sheets -- including no translation services, so learn English."

What a hoot, giving detainees "dirty sheets."

Maybe Kilmeade and Earhardt can set up a "soiling program" to make those sheets really filthy?

Enjoying the suffering of the "Other" is part of the Fox and Friends' business model.