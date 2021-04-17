Fox Celebrates ‘Record Shattering Class’ Of GOP Congresswomen

Mele’s excuse for this Republican lovefest was the “record shattering” number of GOP women now in the House, reaching their 100th day in office. She didn’t mention that Republican women represent only a quarter of the female members and less than a tenth overall.

That did not stop Mele from pretending that her all-white group of four cherry-picked freshmen was diverse. She announced that one had been homeless, one dropped out of high school and one is “really busy fighting for the business owners” in the U.S. (Notably absent were Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.)

“All their distinct backgrounds led them to this one place where they are very busy and hard at work fighting for you,” Mele chirped. Sure, fighting for “you,” so long as you are a conservative.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said, “We really reflect America and to be here fighting against socialism, fighting for the taxpayers, fighting for sanity and common sense.”

The four quickly merged into a single anti-immigrant swarm, sugar-coated with humanitarian concerns. Malliotakis said she’s just back from the border, where she was able to “expose” the “humanitarian crisis, a national security crisis, a public health crisis.” Rep. Kat Cammack claimed to have spoken with a nine-year old girl who had been gang raped and had her vocal chords cut to stop her screaming.

Rep. Lisa McClain added, “If you think this is just a southern border issue, you are gravely mistaken,” she warned. “I will tell you, it’s coming to a town near you.”

Rep. Nancy Mace expanded the subject to include COVID safety measures: “We are literally witnessing firsthand the dismantling of our Constitution and our freedoms in this country.” She said her kids “don’t even look the same.”

Mele pushed the populist-GOP angle: “Look at all the small business owners in this country. So many people are just saying, 'Give me an opportunity to prove that I can do this safely. because this is my life on the line.'”

McClain was on it. She attacked Michigan for locking down while Cammack praised Florida for being “open for business” and urged everyone to “come on down.”

Then it was on to blaming Blacks for being killed by police.

It was said in code. “As a parent, I teach my children right from wrong,” McClain said. “I teach my children that your actions have consequences. And in our household, we believe in the rule of law.” Nobody pointed out that the "rule of law" includes proper use of police force.

“We have dehumanized people on both sides, right?” Cammack said. But she only seemed concerned about dehumanizing of police. “You don't see beyond the badge. As the wife of a first responder, this is a very, very personal issue to me.”

“The NYPD has now had their hands tied by a mayor and city council,” Malliotakis complained. “No one is going to want to be a cop in New York City.”

Mace seemed to acknowledge some concerns of people of color when she said, “As Republicans, I think we do need to absolutely acknowledge some of the challenges.” But Fox cut away and changed the discussion before she could say what they might be.

The discussion moved on to taking back the House in 2022. Fox’s editing made it look more like a GOP campaign commercial. Which, of course, was the plan all along.

“Cheers on your first 100 days. Here is to the next 100,” Mele said.

“You deserve a mimosa,” Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones told her afterward.

The rest of us may need something stronger.