Fun With Guns: Goodness Sakes, Walmart, Unload! Edition

An accidental shooting in a Walmart just north of Houston caught my attention last week and I made a note to check up on it because the original story didn’t have much information other than accidental shots were fired inside a Walmart.

So, I Googled it today to see if there’s more information about how the hell that happened. I put “shooting Walmart” in the Google machine because I wasn’t sure which town it would be identified with – The Woodlands, Conroe, Halfway to Dallas, you know how we describe geographic locations in Texas.

Here’s what I discovered: the most dangerous place on earth is inside a Walmart.

There’s 299,000 results.

Do not go to Walmart. Apparently, they hold target practice there.

So, I finally found what happened in the Texas Walmart —

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating after a man accidentally dropped his loaded gun inside a Woodlands-area Walmart store, firing a gunshot. There were no injuries. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the man is reportedly a retired Houston police officer who has a Concealed Handgun License.

Retired cop. Slippery hands. Just the facts, ma’am, just the facts.

