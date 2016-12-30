Fun With Guns: Conservative Style Edition

M.D. Harmon writes editorials for the Portland Press Herald chastising President Obama every damn chance he gets. He also railed against Maine’s attempt to run background checks on gun ownership because … well, Freedom!

I can give up a nonessential freedom (for example, not wearing a seat belt) much more readily than an essential one (being forbidden to drive when and where I wish after I buckle up). That’s where the discussion should begin when we ponder Question 3 in the Nov. 8 referendum. In essence, the bill would require all gun sales, and (here’s the hidden kicker) all “transfers” of firearms, to be processed through a federally licensed dealer.

He was opposed to doing a background check on the gift of a gun, never seeing that would be an enormous loophole that crooks could dance through. Can’t pass a background check? Well, your friendly neighborhood hood would be delighted to buy a gun for you and then gift it to you for a small fee. Or not so small.

But, that question is pretty moot now because M.D. Harmon got shot and killed this morning by his own gun.

A longtime former editor and columnist for the Portland Press Herald died at his home as he was showing a teenager a handgun and the gun went off while the boy was handling it, police said. Michael Harmon, 71, of Sanford, was fatally shot Wednesday evening, police said. Police said the 16-year-old boy and his father were at Harmon’s home visiting at the time. They did not say if the two, both from North Berwick, were related to Harmon and did not release the teenager’s name.

He handed a 16 year old a loaded gun. There, my friends, is the best example we can find of the kind of people who elected Donald Trump.

