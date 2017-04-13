GOP Rep: ‘Bullcrap’ To Say Taxpayers Pay My Salary
Begs the question, who does he think does pay his salary (of around $174k per)? Why himself, of course! Through his own taxes. (That's the mindset of some of these sociopaths we send to Washington.)
Republicans, always doing the public a favor by lowering themselves to serve in elected office.
Source: The Hill
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) faced off with constituents at a town hall this week, telling the audience that they don't pay his salary.
"You say you pay for me to do this? That’s bullcrap," Mullin said at the town hall in Jay, Okla., according to a video of the incident.
"I pay for myself. I paid enough taxes before I got here and continue to through my company to pay my own salary. This is a service. No one here pays me to go,” he added.
After constituents pushed back, Mullin reiterated that being a lawmaker is not "how I make my living."
“I’m just saying ... this is a service for me, not a career, and I thank God this is not how I make my living,” he said.
