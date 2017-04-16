ImmigrationProfBlog: Federal judge may issue an injunction blocking the Trump administration from withholding funds to “sanctuary cities.”

Joe.My.God.: Donald Trump demands to be queen for a day in London.

Ed Rendell: For the love of dog, some issues really are nonpartisan.

Hinterland Gazette: Out-of-control cops in Georgia are now out of jobs.

Informed Comment: With its looming defeat in Mosul, the end is nigh for the Islamic State in Iraq.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The attack on Mosul is turning out to be a total disaster. We gave them months of notice. U.S. is looking so dumb. VOTE TRUMP and WIN AGAIN!" (Donald Trump, October 23, 2016.)

