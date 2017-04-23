Nancy Pelosi: Trump Is 'Expressing A Sign Of Weakness' Over His Wall

On NBC's Meet The Press, Rep. Nancy Pelosi called Donald Trump's bellyaching over his proposed southern border wall as "expressing a sign of weakness" for a president who can't keep us safe as well as it being an immoral act.

Chuck Todd asked, "Is there any scenario that you will support or that Democrats will help keep the government open if there is money designated to build the wall?"

Pelosi replied that since Republicans control Congress, it's up to them to keep the government open.

She said. "The wall is, in my view, immoral, expensive, unwise, and when the president says "well I promised a wall during my campaign," I don't think he said he was going to pass billions of dollars of cost of the wall on to the taxpayer."

After making believe Trump's OMB Director had a valid argument about election consequences, he asked, "What's wrong with giving the president his money for a border wall in exchange for a priority that is not his, keeping Obamacare fully functional and funded, as a priority that's important to you? What's wrong with that kind of horse trading in Washington?"

Pelosi replied by saying the all itself is what's wrong.

"The president, I think, talking about this wall is expressing a sign of weakness. He's saying, "I can't control our borders. I have to build a wall." We certainly would like to-- We have a responsibility to control our borders. Building a wall is not an answer, not here or any place, " Rep. Pelosi said.

Boom.

The border wall is the mother of all dog-whistles and Trump crooned for months that he would force Mexico to pay for the wall. His avid supporters levitated with glee over those prospects.