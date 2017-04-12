Paranoid Roger Stone Is Convinced He's Subject Of FISA Warrant

Does Roger Stone understand the kind of evidence the FBI has to produce to get a FISA warrant? I'm pretty sure he doesn't, but he is very, very paranoid.

According to an article at Politico, Stone is convinced there is a FISA warrant on him, just like the one on Carter Page. Now why would he possibly think that? Hmmm.

Full disclosure: Stone is on a book tour hyping his new fictional account of Trump's ascension to the White House, so this is more or less all for the attention, and not any fact-based reality.

However, two quotes did catch my eye, because they fit with two sub-narratives about the Trump-Russia investigation which is ongoing.

“My civil liberties have been violated for purely political reasons,” Stone claimed as he also insisted there has been a FISA warrant issued. “We saw that in Watergate, and a lot of people went to jail for it.”

Watergate is always a favorite deflection for him to bring up, but it's also an appeal to the paranoiacs inhabiting the Internet who are just fine with Pizzagate but not so much with anyone exposing it.

He also took an opportunity to play the See-Trump-Isn't-Putin's-Friend card.

“The wind has been knocked out of that sail,” Stone huffed. “If Donald Trump is in bed with Putin, why did he just kick him in the balls? It destroys the whole narrative.”

Yeah, Eric Trump said that yesterday too. It's a nice fantasy, but has nothing to do with facts. That's just a talking point looking for friendly (and hopeful) ears.

Hint to Stone: Sometimes paranoia has its roots in reality. When you spend your life screwing around with other people's lives, it's possible you might carry some worry that your subterfuge will be discovered. It's also possible that if you were colluding with Russians, you'll be exposed. As a long-time Nixonian, you would know.