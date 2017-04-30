Trump Complains CBS Show Is 'Deface The Nation' After John Dickerson Calls Out Policy Reversals

The president of the United States slurred a CBS News program by calling it "Deface the Nation" during an interview that was broadcast over the weekend after the host called out his numerous policy reversals during the first 100 days of his presidency.

While appearing on Face the Nation, President Donald Trump reluctantly admitted to host John Dickerson that being president was harder than he had anticipated.

"It's always a challenge like life itself is a challenge," Trump opined. "It's very funny when the fake media goes out -- which we call the mainstream media, which sometimes, I must say is you."

"You mean, me personally?" Dickerson wondered.

"Your show, I love your show," Trump quipped. "I call it 'Deface the Nation', but your show is sometimes not exactly correct."


