The Trump Train Is Hurtling Down The Government Default Track

By Nicole Belle
20 hours ago by Heather
up

What happens when you mix a man who is proud to have no idea how government works and whose entire financial history is one of defaulting on loans and refusal to pay on items owed with tea party ideologues who embrace the idea of burning down the house to rebuild it in their "free market/limited government" theories with a collapsing Republican majority, unable to actually govern?

You get the latest trainwreck brought to us, courtesy of all those Trump voters in the Rust Belt who thought that they should shake things up by bringing in an "outsider" to DC.

I'll let Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart explain:

up

Defaulting on the "Full Faith and Credit" of the nation will impact not only us, but the global economy.

But defaulting on loans has never actually stopped Trump before and I'm not clear that he understands that a country can't operate like that. And by putting Mick Mulvaney, famed debt ceiling denialist, in charge of the economy is sure to make it even worse.

It's a sad statement when the person that we MUST have faith in protecting us from our government is the oft liberal-demonized Goldman Sachs executive.


