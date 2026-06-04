Trump's Treasury Secretary Accidentally Opens A Can Of Epstein Whoop-A** On His Boss

During the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Trump's 2027 budget request, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent veered off course after his opening remarks and put the spotlight back on Jeffrey Epstein.

Everyone wants to know the truth about Trump's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, thanks to Secretary Bessent.

After giving us Trump administration propaganda on the state of the US economy, Bessent left many of the senators speechless with his juvenile attack.

And I do want, I had hoped to keep this in terms of the economy. Senator Wyden has mendaciously slandered the treasury building in an attempt to cover up his son having an investment meeting with Jeffrey Epstein to ask for funding. Thank you. Mr. Chairman? Yes. Let's be clear here. Nobody is interested in the ramblings of a capo in the most corrupt regime in American history. We want to get some facts about this deal. That's what we're here for. Thank you. Well thank you and I will ask my questions first today. And we would like to hear what Adam Wyden and Jeffrey Epstein talked about. Your son's largest investment position was Rick's Cabaret. So did your son and Jeffrey Epstein talk about pole dancing as he begged him for money using your limited credibility? Should I just proceed? I'm going to proceed with my questions...

Scott Bessent, his staffers, and the Trump administration actually thought this was a good line of attack.

Every Trump official that has testified before Congress is belligerent, combative, and unresponsive -- while refusing to answer any questions.

Trump's policies and actions are so vile and corrupt - to his cabinet - this is their only play.

Bessent's juvenile attack on Sen. Wyden's son was preposterous. Nobody in this country cares if his son met or had a conversation with Jeffrey Epstein. It didn't take place on the island, did it?

Regardless, everybody cares about the relationship between Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

Everybody cares about the cover-up being perpetrated against the US public by Todd Blanche and every other Trump official in the DOJ

We commend Bessent for bringing Epstein back into the fold.